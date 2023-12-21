NEW YORK — More than 13 years ago, Baylor and Duke squared off in a massive game in this building, Madison Square Garden. Jon Scheyer was a player then, a senior point guard for the Blue Devils.

The scene: the 2010 Elite Eight. Scheyer scored 20 points, played all 40 minutes and the Blue Devils beat the Bears 78-71 to earn a trip to the Final Four. Two games later, Scheyer's college career ended with a national championship.

That was the only time these two teams met previously.

Duke is now 2-0 vs. BU and the score Wednesday night was eerily similar to the 2010 result: No. 21 Duke 78, No. 10 Baylor 70.

"That game was probably the most important of my playing career because we went through three and half really tough, successful years and it comes down to a moment," Scheyer said Wednesday night. "I felt it was the same thing for our team tonight."

Wait, it gets even spookier.

While the stakes weren't nearly as high in this game, it was still a matchup with a lot on the line. You could argue it was the most pressure-packed matchup of Scheyer's young career, given Duke's 7-3 start and one lone win heretofore that was of debatable value (Michigan State in early November).

It'll be a happy Christmas for Scheyer, his players and Duke fans. Duke peeled off a 9-0 run late in the second half that put Baylor away, punctuated by a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 4:03 remaining to put Duke up 68-61 and send a majority of the 18,512 fans in the building into a frenzy.

This was the game the Blue Devils woke up and delivered their most reassuring performance of this still-young season. You could tell how much this meant to Scheyer.

"Wearing this name across your chest where people are rooting for you to fail," he said.

Part of that is true. It's also true that it's good when Duke is interesting and capable of beating most teams. Now there's some evidence that can be the case.

Here are my takeaways from MSG:

No team needed a win this week like Duke

Duke just got one of the biggest victories of the month, I think. The Blue Devils were the lead of Wednesday's Court Report and in that story I quoted my recent interview with Jon Scheyer, who admitted the team was yet to gain "an edge" and have a collective trust in each other.

I spoke with Scheyer briefly after his press conference on Wednesday and he said this kind of performance in a building as amped as MSG was just what the doctor ordered.

"It was one of those big steps," Scheyer said.

It's also the way Duke got it done. No Tyrese Proctor (more on that below) and All-American candidate Kyle Filipowski had a subpar outing (13 points, 10 rebounds, four fouls). The guards came up huge. McCain and his freshman teammate Caleb Foster combined for 33 points. They played a combined 69 minutes, the most in a game so far this season.

Then there's Jeremy Roach, the senior leader who said afterward that he needed to step up in his role more than he had been in recent weeks.

"We wanted to prove to ourselves we could do it," Roach said. "Three tough losses and I said I didn't set the tone, I wasn't leading the right way."

He did on Wednesday. Roach had 18 points and never wandered far from an important sequence. It's vitally important for Duke to prove it can beat high-end opponents away from home when Filipowski isn't having a great night.

That's precisely what happened. It also gave Duke its second Quad 1 win of the season. Here's a mini-stunner: It was also the first top-10 win of Scheyer's coaching career.

"College basketball can be so up and down, and I think Jared's learned it early on, the reaction people can have of Duke losing, Scheyer said. "For us to be in some big-time games right away … look, we didn't play our best in a couple of those.

"Those games, I think more got brought to the light. I thought we were incredibly tough tonight. … I thought we were more mentally tough down the stretch, which is what this program's about."

Baylor isn't in trouble, but something is amiss

Maybe it was the long layoff during finals, maybe it was a jump up in competition, but Scott Drew's team needs some recalibration. Until the past two games, Baylor was averaging more than 90 points. It entered Wednesday with an 88.4 average. It managed 70 vs. Duke after an 88-64 drubbing against Michigan State in Detroit.

"I thought we really competed at a much higher level in terms of intensity and toughness," Drew said. "The good thing is we've got guys that want to get better and will get better throughout the year."

I like Baylor's starting five: RayJ Dennis running things, Jayden Nunn as a good contributor, freshman Ja'Kobe Walter with huge playmaking capability, Jalen Bridges' veteran leadership and Yves Missi's young career emerging in a promising way. Missi (11 points, 10 boards) had his third double-double of the season. He's going to be huge for BU in the Big 12.

But he can't be the only plus defender. Drew said the turnover difference (Baylor 14, Duke eight) was the thing that split the game. And if you watched, Dennis had a few major miscues.

Sometimes that's the learning curve for a former mid-major player who gets put in a big game against a huge opponent with future NBA bodies on the floor.

The Bears are 9-2 and have a gimme against Mississippi Valley State on Friday before a 10-day layoff. On Jan. 2, they'll open up their new home arena. It's a chance for an in-season reset.

"For us, a lot of things that come easy in the beginning of the year, and when things become tougher, that's where teams are meshed and that's when you start to learn, to trust, make plays for each other," Drew told me.

Things had been coming easy for Baylor for the most part. This two-game skid should toughen the group as it heads into the toughest league to play in, the Big 12.

Proctor on pace to return, potentially in Duke's next game

Proctor's sprained ankle is getting better but he wasn't ever going to be cleared to play vs. Baylor. Proctor has missed the past four games, including the final 39 minutes of the loss to Georgia Tech on Dec. 2.

"He really wanted to play in this game, but he hasn't practiced and needs more time to work to get back," Scheyer said. "I feel optimistic when we get back for our next game, he has to keep putting days together, but he's progressing great."

Duke's next game is Dec. 30 vs. Queens, so it would seem like he'll be back in the starting lineup for that one. Proctor is a player with a lot of promise, but one who has not been playing up to preseason expectations. Nevertheless, Duke figures to be better with him than without, and his role going into 2024 will be one of the key plot points for Duke as it begins ACC play against Syracuse on Jan. 2