Duke vs. Boston College highlights: Blue Devils guard Cassius Stanley throws down insane one-handed alley-oop
Stanley holds the Duke vertical jump record, and now you see how
At a school that's featured the likes of Zion Williamson, Grayson Allen and many other athletic freaks over the years, would you believe me if I told you that current freshman guard Cassius Stanley holds the program's all-time vertical jump record at 46 inches?
No, right? I wouldn't believe me either. But would you believe me after I showed you this?
That's 6-foot-6 Cassius Stanley levitating against Boston College with little effort. I wasn't lying -- Stanley holds Duke's vertical jump record at 46 inches; this fall he surpassed Williamson's 45-inch mark he set last year. You can see it in the leap from that video, too, as he effortlessly gathered an alley-oop from Jack White and parlayed it into a floating one-handed yam. Here's a still shot of what it looks like when you can, uhm, float:
Just absurdly impressive. That was two of only four first-half points for Stanley as No. 7 Duke teams trailed on the road against Boston College at the half 24-21. Nonetheless, those were two of the most impressive points you'll see all night in college basketball.
