Duke vs. Boston College: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Duke vs. Boston College basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College @ No. 2 Duke
Current Records: Boston College 8-5; Duke 11-1
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are 1-3 against the #2 Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. BC and Duke will round out the year against one another at 6 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Eagles took down the California Golden Bears 64-60 two weeks ago. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: F Jairus Hamilton (18), G Jared Hamilton (12), G Julian Rishwain (12), and G Derryck Thornton (10).
Meanwhile, Duke ended the year with a bang, routing the Brown Bears 75-50 on Saturday. Duke C Vernon Carey Jr. looked sharp as he had 19 points along with six boards.
BC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Eagles to 8-5 and the Blue Devils to 11-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $121.58
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 23-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Duke have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 09, 2017 - Boston College 89 vs. Duke 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. Boston College 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Duke 81 vs. Boston College 64
-
