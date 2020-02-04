Duke vs. Boston College odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils vie for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday. Tip-off from the Conte Forum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) is coming off a 97-88 triumph at Syracuse on Saturday, its third straight win following back-to-back defeats. The Blue Devils, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games versus teams with a winning record, have dominated the Eagles of late, winning 13 of their last 14 meetings.

Boston College (11-11, 5-6) ended a 12-game losing streak against North Carolina on Saturday as Jared Hamilton sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining for a 71-70 victory at Chapel Hill. The Eagles did not fare well in their first contest against Duke this season as they suffered an 88-49 loss on the road on Dec. 31. The Blue Devils are 15-point favorites in the Duke vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under for total point scored is 145. Before making any Boston College vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Boston College vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Blue Devils -15

Duke vs. Boston College over-under: 145 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Blue Devils -1643, Eagles +828

DUKE: C Vernon Carey Jr. is second among NCAA freshmen with 10 double-doubles

BC: Eagles' last win over a Top-10 team came against Duke on Dec. 9, 2017

Why Duke can cover

The model knows that the Blue Devils' 97 points against the Orange on Saturday was their highest offensive output in an ACC road game since they produced 98 in a victory at Clemson on Feb. 2, 2002. Duke was tremendous from the free-throw line versus Syracuse, hitting 29 of its 33 attempts, and had five players reach double digits in points for the fifth time this season.

Carey led the way for the Blue Devils, registering 26 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for his eighth 20-10 performance of the campaign. The effort helped earn him ACC Player and Freshman of the Week honors, as he averaged 26 points and 15 boards in a pair of conference victories by Duke.

Why Boston College can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Boston College spread. Hamilton led the Eagles in scoring in Saturday's win at North Carolina, matching his season high with 18 points as the senior guard reached double digits for the seventh time this season and first in five contests. Derryck Thornton, who leads Boston College with 12.8 points and 3.6 assists, chipped in 15 to hit double figures for the fourth time in five games.

Thornton, a guard who began his collegiate career with Duke and spent two seasons at USC before joining the Eagles for this campaign, scored only six points against the Blue Devils in their meeting in December. Senior forward Nik Popovic notched 10 points and eight rebounds on Saturday but missed the first matchup against Duke due to a back injury.

We can tell you that the model is leaning under as Tre Jones scores fewer points than his season average for Duke, while only one player hits double-digit scoring for Boston College in the simulations.

So who wins Duke vs. Boston College?