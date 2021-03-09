The No. 15 Boston College Eagles and the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils are set to square off in a 2021 ACC Tournament first-round matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The Eagles are 4-15, while Duke is 11-11. Duke beat Boston College 83-82 on Jan. 6 in the regular season meeting between the teams.

The Blue Devils are favored by 13 points in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 152.5. Before entering any Boston College vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College in the ACC Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Boston College vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -12.5

Duke vs. Boston College over-under: 152 points

What you need to know about Duke

Duke was easily dispatched by the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday, 91-73 on the road. Four players on Duke scored in double digits: Mark Williams (18), DJ Steward (16), Matthew Hurt (14), and Jeremy Roach (10). The Blue Devils have lost three consecutive games. Hurt finished the regular season as the ACC's leading scorer (18.7 points per game).

This is the first time since the ACC tourney expanded beyond nine teams that Duke is playing on the first day. The Blue Devils have made it to the NCAA tournament every season since they last missed out in 1995. This is their third ACC tournament meeting with the Eagles, having won the first two.

What you need to know about Boston College

BC fell 80-76 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Friday. The Eagles have lost six of their last seven games. James Karnik led BC with 15 points. CJ Felder had 10 points and a career-best six blocked shots.

The Eagles have lost their last four meetings with the Blue Devils. They have won only three of 27 all-time matchups between the teams. Boston College has lost 15 of 25 all-time ACC tourney games.

How to make Boston College vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boston College vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Tuesday.

Latest Odds: Duke Blue Devils -13 Bet Now



