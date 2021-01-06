The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will look to continue their dominance over the Boston College Eagles when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (3-2) have won three in a row and 14 of the last 15 meetings against the Eagles (2-7). Duke, which hasn't played in nearly three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, defeated Notre Dame 75-65 in its last game on Dec. 16. Boston College is coming off a 76-64 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 23-3, including an 11-0 mark at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils are 12-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Duke odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 149.5.

Boston College vs. Duke spread: Duke -12

Boston College vs. Duke over-under: 149.5 points

Boston College vs. Duke money line: Duke -900, Boston College +600



BC: The Eagles have seven players averaging seven or more points per game

DUKE: The Blue Devils have been ranked in the top 25 for 90 consecutive polls

Why Duke can cover



The Blue Devils, who have beaten the Eagles by double figures all 11 times they have played them at home, are led by sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. Hurt is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He is averaging 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last four games. The watch list candidate for the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy has scored 18 points or more during that stretch after having four such games all of last season.

Freshman guard DJ Steward also powers the Duke offense, averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. He has scored in double figures in three of five games, including 24 points off the bench in his collegiate debut against Coppin State. He hit 10-of-18 field goals, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. He has hit 6-of-9 3-pointers over the last two games, and his 16-point effort against Notre Dame earned him ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles are powered by a pair of guards in junior Wynston Tabbs and sophomore Jay Heath. Tabbs leads the team, averaging 15.6 points per game and is averaging 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 steals. He is connecting on 45.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 41.5 from 3-point range. He is also hitting 81.3 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in every game this season, including a 24-point performance at Minnesota on Dec. 8.

Heath is averaging 13.5 points per game and is hitting 84.6 percent of his free throws. He also averages 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He has scored in double figures in six of nine games, including the last three. His best game was on Saturday when he scored 20 points against Louisville.

