Duke vs. Boston College odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions by model on 33-15 run

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils look to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they visit the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Silvio O. Conte Forum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) has gone 22-3 against Boston College, including an 18-3 mark since the Eagles joined the ACC, and won 13 of the last 14 meetings. The Blue Devils, who are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games, cruised to an 88-49 home victory in their most recent matchup on Dec. 31.

The Eagles (11-11, 5-6) edged North Carolina on the road on Saturday for their second win in three contests after enduring a four-game losing streak. Duke is favored by 14.5, down from an open of 15, while the over-under is 147 in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds. Before making any Boston College vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Boston College vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Blue Devils -14.5

Duke vs. Boston College over-under: 147 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Blue Devils -1600, Eagles +900

DUKE: C Vernon Carey Jr. is second among NCAA freshmen with 10 double-doubles

BC: Eagles' last win over a Top-10 team came against Duke on Dec. 9, 2017

Why Duke can cover

The model knows that seven of the Blue Devils' victories this season have been by 30 or more points, including four of their eight conference wins, which ties the school record. Duke's 39-point triumph over Boston College earlier this season was its largest in an ACC contest since it trounced Georgia Tech, 110-57, on Jan. 3, 2017.

Matthew Hurt had the best offensive performance of his freshman season in the previous meeting with the Eagles, pouring in 25 points on a 10-of-16 shooting effort that saw him hit 5-of-10 from downtown. The forward, who is averaging 11.3 points per game, has reached double-digits in three of his last four games and 12 of 21 overall.

Why Boston College can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Boston College spread. Hamilton led the Eagles in scoring in Saturday's win at North Carolina, matching his season high with 18 points as the senior guard reached double digits for the seventh time this season and first in five contests. Derryck Thornton, who leads Boston College with 12.8 points and 3.6 assists, chipped in 15 to hit double figures for the fourth time in five games.

Thornton, a guard who began his collegiate career with Duke and spent two seasons at USC before joining the Eagles for this campaign, scored only six points against the Blue Devils in their meeting in December. Senior forward Nik Popovic notched 10 points and eight rebounds on Saturday but missed the first matchup against Duke due to a back injury.

How to make Duke vs. Boston College picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning under as Tre Jones scores fewer points than his season average for Duke, while only one player hits double-digit scoring for Boston College. The model has also has generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Duke spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.