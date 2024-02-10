We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Duke Blue Devils and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 17-5 overall and 11-2 at home, while Boston College is 13-9 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Blue Devils are 1.5 games behind UNC in the ACC standings, and they have a chance to make up some ground if UNC loses on the road at Miami. BC, meanwhile, sits near the bottom of the ACC with a 4-7 conference mark.

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -12.5

Duke vs. Boston College over/under: 148 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Duke -925, Boston College +583

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils handled Notre Dame 71-53 on Wednesday as they bounced back from a tough loss to UNC last weekend. Mark Mitchell was the offensive standout of that game as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Caleb Foster, who scored 13 points.

Center Kyle Filipowski leads the way with 17.3 points per game. He's also the team's leader in rebounding (8.5 rpg) and blocked shots (1.8 bpg). Jeremy Roach is averaging 13.9 points per game and is hitting 45.2% of 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about Boston College

Meanwhile, Boston College fell 63-62 to Florida State on Tuesday in a game the Eagles were 4-point favorites in. Quinten Post put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists and three steals.

Post leads the way in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 ppg) for the Eagles. Guard Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 14 ppg, while Zackery is contributing 11.6 ppg. Boston College hasn't lost by more than 12 points all season, so the Eagles have a great chance to keep this one within the number.

