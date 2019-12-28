Duke vs. Brown odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 28 from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Brown and Duke. Here are the results:
The Brown Bears will take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 10-1 overall and 5-1 at home, while Brown is 5-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Blue Devils are favored by 28 points in the latest Duke vs. Brown odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Brown vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Brown 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Everything went the Blue Devils' way against Wofford last week as they made off with an 86-57 victory. Center Vernon Carey Jr. was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. That was Duke's fourth consecutive win, helping the Blue Devils return to the top five since a shocking loss to Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.
Carey leads the team with 18.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest, while point guard Tre Jones is second in scoring (15.6 ppg) and first in assists (7.1). The Blue Devils are 7-4 against the spread this season.
Brown, meanwhile, started the season off 4-1, but has struggled recently, dropping four of its last five. The Ivy League squad is led by high-scoring guard Brandon Anderson (21 ppg), who is coming off a 25-point performance in a loss to St. John's. Forward Tamenang Choh (14.2 ppg) and guard Zach Hunsaker (14.2 ppg) have also been big contributors on the offensive end. Brown is just 2-7-1 against the spread, but the Bears give up only 72.1 point per game, giving them a shot to keep it within the the Duke vs. Brown spread.
So who wins Duke vs. Brown? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
