Mike Krzyzewski is set make his 36th appearance in the NCAA Tournament when the Duke Blue Devils (28-6) square off against the Cal State Fullerton Titans (21-10) on Friday. The Blue Devils enter the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket fresh off a lopsided defeat against Virginia Tech in the ACC title game. Despite that loss, Duke should enter March Madness 2022 full of confidence after winning their first ACC regular season title since 2010. Any game could now be the final one for Coach K as the legendary coach is set to retire following the season.

Tipoff in Greenville, South Carolina is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton spread: Duke -18.5

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton over-under: 145.5 points

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton money line: Duke -4500, CSF +1500

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

CSF: The Titans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games

Why Duke can cover

Duke is loaded with a plethora of playmakers, including Paolo Banchero. The freshman forward is averaging 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Banchero leads a Duke offense that is averaging 80.2 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the country. The Blue Devils are also in the top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage (48.49), and they've won 14 of their last 17 games.

Defensively, Duke's length and athleticism could cause major problems for Cal State Fullerton. The Blue Devils average 5.5 blocked shots per game, the 10th-best mark in college basketball. Center Mark Williams is Duke's best rim protector, averaging 2.8 blocks per contest. He's recorded two or more blocks in five of his last seven outings.

Why Cal State Fullerton can cover

Cal State Fullerton will enter Friday's matchup confident after winning seven of its last nine games. The Titans are led by E.J. Anosike, who's averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Anosike has recorded nine double-double this season, including in two of his last three outings.

The Titans secured an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a thrilling victory over Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament. Anosike finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the victory, while Damari Milstead (17), Tray Maddox Jr. (13) and Jalen Harris (10) also scored in double figures. Plus, Cal State Fullerton is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games when playing as the underdog.

How to make Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke picks

