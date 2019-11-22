Duke vs. California odds: 2019 2K Empire Classic picks, predictions for Nov. 21 from proven computer

Undefeated teams collide in the semifinals of the 2019 2K Empire Classic on Thursday as the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils take on the California Golden Bears at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils (4-0), who own a 10-2 all-time record in the event and have won the title in each of their last two appearances, advanced by posting a 74-63 home victory over Georgia State on Friday. California (4-0), which played each of its first four games this season on its own court, is seeking a spot in Friday's final after squeaking by Prairie View A&M 54-50 on Monday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 19-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Cal odds, while the over-under for total points is 136.5. Before making any Duke vs. California picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. California spread: Blue Devils -19

Duke vs. California over-under: 136.5 points

Duke vs. California money line: Blue Devils -5639, Golden Bears +1324

DUKE: Vernon Carey Jr. seeks third straight double-double

CAL: Bradley averaging 20 points per game

The model has considered that guard Tre Jones is coming off a career performance against Georgia State. The sophomore amassed a personal-best 31 points, six assists and four steals to become the first player in Blue Devils history to record at least 30-6-4 in a game. Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., who has scored in double digits in each of his first four contests, notched 20 points and 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Duke pulled down 30 offensive rebounds against Georgia State, its most in a game since grabbing 37 on Feb. 14, 1968 versus Wake Forest. The Blue Devils continue to play solid defense as each of their last 15 opponents have shot under 50 percent from the floor, with seven hitting less than 40 percent of their attempts. Duke has faced California only three previous times, winning their matchup in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament after dropping the first two meetings.

But just because the Blue Devils come in hot does not guarantee they will cover the Duke vs. California spread on Thursday.

That's because Bradley is off to a blazing start this season and scored at least 16 points in his first four games. The sophomore also has been accurate from beyond the arc, going 11-for-21 this season after hitting 50 three-pointers in 2018-19, the fifth-most by a freshman in school history. The Golden Bears as a whole have been impressive from long distance and are making 45.5 percent of their three-point attempts.

