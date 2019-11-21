Duke vs. California odds: 2019 2K Empire Classic picks, predictions for Nov. 21 from proven model

The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils look to advance to the finals of the 2019 2K Empire Classic when they face the California Golden Bears at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Duke (4-0) moved on to the semifinals by posting a 74-63 home victory over Georgia State on Friday, with guard Tre Jones scoring a career-high 31 points. California (4-0), which is seeking its first 5-0 start since 2013-14, squeaked by Prairie View A&M 54-50 as guard Matt Bradley led the way with 16 points. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. California odds, while the over-under for total points is 136.5. Before making any Duke vs. Cal picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. California spread: Blue Devils -19.5

Duke vs. California over-under: 136.5 points

Duke vs. California money line: Blue Devils -5639, Golden Bears +1324

DUKE: Vernon Carey Jr. seeks third straight double-double

CAL: Bradley averaging 20 points per game

The model knows the Blue Devils have gone 31-11 at MSG under coach Mike Krzyzewski, including a victory over Kansas in their season-opener on Nov. 5. They have posted a 10-2 all-time record in the 2K Empire Classic. Krzyzewski, who has guided Duke to a 98-18 record during in-season tournaments, is one win away from tying the legendary John Wooden (217) for the most as a No. 1-ranked team in NCAA history.

But just because the Blue Devils come in hot does not guarantee they will cover the Duke vs. California spread on Thursday.

That's because Bradley is off to a blazing start this season and scored at least 16 points in his first four games. The sophomore also has been accurate from beyond the arc, going 11-for-21 this season after hitting 50 three-pointers in 2018-19, the fifth-most by a freshman in school history. The Golden Bears as a whole have been impressive from long distance and are making 45.5 percent of their three-point attempts.

