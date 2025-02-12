The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) will try to bounce back from their first conference loss of the season when they host the California Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8) on Wednesday night. Duke had its 16-game winning streak snapped in a 77-71 loss to Clemson on Saturday, but it still holds a one-game lead over the Tigers atop the ACC standings. California has lost three of its last four games, falling to Wake Forest in a 76-66 final over the weekend. The Golden Bears are in a tie for tenth place in the conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is favored by 23.5 points in the latest Duke vs. California odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Duke vs. California spread: Duke -23.5

Duke vs. California over/under: 142.5 points

Duke vs. California money line: Duke: -9091, California: +2267

Why Duke can cover

Duke still has a firm grip on first place in the ACC, but motivation is not going to be an issue for the Blue Devils following their loss to Clemson. They led with 58 seconds remaining before the Tigers scored the final seven points of the game. Their previous three games resulted in double-digit wins, including an 83-54 win at Syracuse last Wednesday.

Junior guard Tyrese Proctor had 16 points in that blowout, knocking down 4 of 10 attempts from 3-point range. Star freshman Cooper Flagg leads Duke with 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, scoring in double figures in every game since mid-December. The Blue Devils have covered the spread in six straight Wednesday games, while California is making its first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Why California can cover

California leads the ACC in offensive rebounds per game (13.4), which could create issues for Duke on Wednesday. The Blue Devils were outscored 40-22 in the paint by Clemson, and they were outrebounded 36-23. They have lost the rebounding battle in two of their three losses this season.

The Golden Bears had six more rebounds than Wake Forest on Saturday, but they came up just short in a 76-66 final. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of a former NBA All-Star, is averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He missed more than two weeks of action due to an injury before returning last week.

