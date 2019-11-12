Duke vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. Cent. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Duke 2-0; Cent. Arkansas 1-2
Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; Cent. Arkansas 14-19
What to Know
Duke's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Duke and Cent. Arkansas will really light up the scoreboard.
Everything came up roses for Duke against the Colorado State Rams last Friday as the squad secured an 89-55 victory. The Blue Devils got double-digit scores from five players: G Cassius Stanley (19), G Tre Jones (15), G Alex O'Connell (14), C Vernon Carey Jr. (11), and F Wendell Moore Jr. (10).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Georgetown Hoyas took down Cent. Arkansas 89-78. G Rylan Bergersen wasn't much of a difference maker for Cent. Arkansas; he played for 31 minutes with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 32.5-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Duke's win lifted them to 2-0 while Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.95
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
