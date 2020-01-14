Duke vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven projection model

The third-ranked Duke Blue Devils seek their 10th consecutive victory when they visit the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday. Tip-off from Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (15-1, 5-0 ACC) had five players score in double digits for the fourth time this season when it rolled to a 90-59 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. The Blue Devils, who are 4-1 against the spread during conference play, are 4-0 on the road this campaign and have won their first five conference games for the first time since 2008-09.

Clemson (8-7, 2-3) is coming off a monumental victory as it posted a 79-76 overtime triumph on Saturday at North Carolina, where it had lost the first 59 visits in school history. The Tigers have recorded consecutive wins for the first time since registering a five-game streak from Nov. 7-24. The Blue Devils are 11-point favorites in the Duke vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Clemson spread: Blue Devils -11

Duke vs. Clemson over-under: 134.5 points

Duke vs. Clemson money line: Blue Devils -637, Tigers +438

DUKE: Blue Devils have scored at least 40 in the first half in four straight games

CLEM: F Aamir Simms leads the team in points (13.9), rebounds (7.5), steals (1.3) and blocks (0.8)

Why Duke can cover

The model knows that the Blue Devils are scoring 83.8 points per contest and allowing an average of 62.3, while holding each of their last seven opponents under 65. The squad has been even better during conference play, producing 84.6 points per game while giving up only 59.4.

Sophomore guard Tre Jones led Duke on Saturday with 23 points, marking the third time this season and fourth in his career that he has reached the 20-point plateau. Freshman guard Cassius Stanley has reached double digits in three straight contests and nine overall after recording 16 points against Wake Forest.

Why Clemson can cover

But there's no guarantee the Blue Devils can cover this double-digit Duke vs. Clemson spread. The Tigers made an impressive comeback on Saturday to end a drought at Chapel Hill that began in 1926 as they trailed the Tar Heels by 10 points with just over two minutes remaining in the second half before going on a 12-2 run to force overtime. Simms scored nine points during the surge, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, before converting a layup with 18 seconds to go in overtime to expand Clemson's lead to three.

The Tigers' late second-half run also featured solid defensive play as they forced North Carolina to commit three turnovers during that stretch. Simms' performance helped Clemson pick up its first road win of the season.

