The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) will try to take another big step towards an ACC regular-season title when they face the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2) in an important road game on Saturday night. Duke brings a 16-game winning streak into this matchup, rattling off 12 consecutive wins to open conference play. Clemson had its six-game hot streak snapped in a triple-overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Tigers are two games back of the Blue Devils for first place in the ACC standings.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke is favored by 7 points in the latest Clemson vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 133.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Clemson vs. Duke spread: Duke -7

Clemson vs. Duke over/under: 133.5 points

Clemson vs. Duke money line: Duke: -297, Clemson: +240

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson is coming off a brutal triple-overtime loss to Georgia Tech, despite senior guard Chase Hunter scoring 28 points. Senior forward Ian Schieffelin had a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds, shooting 6 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Tigers won their previous six games, including road wins against Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and NC State.

They also cruised to blowout wins over Florida State and Syracuse at home during that stretch, so they have proven that they can compete at the top of the ACC. Hunter leads Clemson with 17.7 points per game, while Schieffelin is adding 12.8 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds. The Tigers are 14-2 in their last 16 home games, and they have covered the spread in five of their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

Duke brings a 16-game winning streak into this important showdown, which could be the biggest challenge remaining on its schedule. The Blue Devils will have this game circled on their calendar, so focus should not be an issue. They crushed Syracuse in an 83-54 final on Wednesday, as Tyrese Proctor knocked down four 3-pointers and led five Duke players in double figures with 16 points.

Star freshman Cooper Flagg was able to play a smaller role against the Orange, finishing with 11 points on seven shots across 28 minutes. The Blue Devils are in a much better physical situation, considering Clemson had to play three extra periods against Georgia Tech. Duke has covered the spread in 10 of its last 15 games, including eight of its first 12 conference games. See which team to pick here.

