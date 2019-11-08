Duke vs. Colorado State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 8 from proven model

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Colorado State Rams at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in an early-season college hoops matchup. Duke is 1-0 overall after picking up an impressive season-opening win over No. 3 Kansas. Colorado State, meanwhile, knocked off Denver 74-63 in its opener. The Blue Devils are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Duke vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Colorado State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Duke took down Kansas 68-66 to open the season. The Blue Devils got a solid effort from guard Tre Jones, who scored 15 points and dished out seven assists in 39 minutes on the floor. No other Duke player saw the floor more than 30 minutes, so Coach K was clearly leaning on his sophomore guard in a huge way. The Blue Devils, as always, are loaded with talent and freshman Cassius Stanley got off to a promising start against the Jayhawks as he scored 13 points on 83.3 percent shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, CSU, coming off a 12-20 (7-11 Mountain West) campaign in 2018-19, took care of business in its home opener in the 74-63 win over Denver. Four players scored in double digits for the Rams, led by senior guard Kris Martin, who scored 18 points. The Rams will certainly be relying on the veteran playing at hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium against one of the nation's top teams on Friday.

So who wins Duke vs. Colorado State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.