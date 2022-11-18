Who's Playing

Delaware @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: Delaware 1-1; Duke 2-1

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the #7 Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were close but no cigar last Friday as they fell 75-71 to the Air Force Falcons. The top scorer for Delaware was Jameer Nelson Jr. (18 points).

Meanwhile, Duke was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 69-64 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Center Kyle Filipowski (17 points) and guard Jeremy Roach (16 points) were the top scorers for Duke. That makes it three consecutive games in which Kyle Filipowski has had at least ten rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.