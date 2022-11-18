The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will take on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. It's Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm of the Duke men's basketball program while Martin Inglesby is now in his seventh season in charge of Delaware and coming off his second 20-win season.

Both squads are coming off losses with Duke losing to Kansas on Tuesday while Delaware dropped a nailbiter to Air Force last Friday. The Blue Devils are favored by 23 points in the latest Duke vs. Delaware odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Delaware vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Delaware. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Delaware spread: Duke -23

Duke vs. Delaware over/under: 143.5 points

Duke vs. Delaware money line: Duke -10000, Delaware +2000

What you need to know about Duke

Duke was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as the Blue Devils fell 69-64 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The top scorers for the Blue Devils were center Kyle Filipowski (17 points) and guard Jeremy Roach (16 points). However, Duke was ultimately undone by 18 turnovers and a 3-for-21 shooting night from the 3-point line.

There were some positives though, as Duke limited Kansas to just 3-for-19 shooting from the 3-point line. But the offensive inconsistencies of the first three games (41.8% shooting as a team) will certainly have to be addressed by Scheyer and his staff.

What you need to know about Delaware

Meanwhile, Delaware they fell 75-71 to the Air Force Falcons last Friday. Jameer Nelson Jr. (18 points) was the top scorer for Delaware. Nelson led the team in scoring (13.6 ppg) last season and he's had 18 points in each of his first two games this year.

Delaware only goes seven deep so Nelson and Jyare Davis (17.5 ppg) will both need to have big nights for the Fightin' Blue Hens against a loaded Duke roster. Delaware is 3-2-1 against the spread in its last six games but this will be its first time as 20-plus point underdog since Nov. 2018 against Maryland (+20.5). Delaware covered comfortably in that game as Inglesby's squad lost 73-67.

How to make Delaware vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Delaware 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Delaware? And which side of the spread hits over 50% percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Delaware vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.