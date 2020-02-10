Duke vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Duke vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida State @ Duke
Current Records: Florida State 20-3; Duke 20-3
What to Know
The #8 Florida State Seminoles are 1-5 against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. FSU and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
FSU didn't have too much trouble with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at home this past Saturday as they won 99-81. Five players on FSU scored in the double digits: guard M.J. Walker (14), forward Patrick Williams (14), guard Devin Vassell (13), forward Wyatt Wilkes (11), and guard Trent Forrest (10).
Meanwhile, Duke escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single basket, 98-96. Duke relied on the efforts of guard Tre Jones, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to five boards, and forward Wendell Moore Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.
FSU is now 20-3 while Duke sits at 20-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seminoles enter the matchup with 5.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $289.59
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won five out of their last six games against Florida State.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Duke 73 vs. Florida State 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Florida State 78
- Dec 30, 2017 - Duke 100 vs. Florida State 93
- Feb 28, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Florida State 70
- Jan 10, 2017 - Florida State 88 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 25, 2016 - Duke 80 vs. Florida State 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Marquette moves to No. 16
The senior guard is averaging 27.4 points for a team that's 6-1 in its past seven games
-
Duke vs. Florida State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
CSU vs. SC Upstate odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina...
-
Delaware St. vs SC St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Delaware State vs. South Carolina State...
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga holds top spot
The Zags' 17-game winning streak features 13 double-digit victories
-
Bubble Watch: Cincy, Wisconsin in action
After a busy day of games on Saturday, a handful of teams take the court on Sunday
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium