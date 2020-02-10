Duke vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida State @ Duke

Current Records: Florida State 20-3; Duke 20-3

What to Know

The #8 Florida State Seminoles are 1-5 against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. FSU and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

FSU didn't have too much trouble with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at home this past Saturday as they won 99-81. Five players on FSU scored in the double digits: guard M.J. Walker (14), forward Patrick Williams (14), guard Devin Vassell (13), forward Wyatt Wilkes (11), and guard Trent Forrest (10).

Meanwhile, Duke escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single basket, 98-96. Duke relied on the efforts of guard Tre Jones, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to five boards, and forward Wendell Moore Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

FSU is now 20-3 while Duke sits at 20-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seminoles enter the matchup with 5.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $289.59

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Duke have won five out of their last six games against Florida State.