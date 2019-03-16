Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 ACC Tournament championship will be decided Saturday night when the Duke Blue Devils face the Florida State Seminoles at 8:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C. The Blue Devils (27-5) will be aiming to win their second title in three seasons, while the Seminoles (27-6) seek their first crown since 2012.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Devils as 8.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 144.5 in the latest Duke vs. Florida State odds. These teams played a nail-biter decided in the final second in their regular-season matchup, so before you make any Duke vs. FSU picks, you'll want to see the 2019 ACC Tournament championship game predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken into account that only one team has Zion Williamson, and that's Duke. Since returning from a knee injury, Williamson had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the Devils' 74-73 thriller over North Carolina on Friday night, and on Thursday scored 29 points (on 13-of-13 shooting!) and grabbed 14 boards in an 84-72 victory against Syracuse.

Duke is by no means a one-man show. R.J. Barrett, another five-star recruit and presumptive top-three pick in the next NBA Draft, averages a team-high 23.3 points (Williamson averages 21.9). Duke should have the fan advantage playing in Charlotte, as the Devils are 54-15 all time in that city.

But just because the Blue Devils are the higher seed doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Florida State spread Saturday night.

The model also knows Florida State has won 13 of 14 games, highlighted by Friday night's 69-59 victory against top-seeded Virginia. Senior David Nichols had a team-high 14 points, the fourth Seminole to lead the team in scoring the past four games. FSU has a unique level of balance, with eight players averaging at least 6.3 points.

Few teams have been able to hang with Duke this season, but FSU has been one of them. The Devils edged the Seminoles 80-78 on Jan. 12 on a Cam Reddish 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. FSU held Williamson to a season-low 11 points and has covered four in a row against Duke.

