Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions by model on 33-15 roll

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils host the eighth-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Monday. Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (20-3, 10-2 ACC) owns a 40-10 record against Florida State, including a 21-2 mark at home, and has won eight of the last nine meetings. The Blue Devils are coming off a 98-96 overtime win at North Carolina on Saturday in which they led for a total of 107 seconds.

FSU (20-3, 10-2) remained even with Duke for second place in the ACC on Saturday after it shot 53 percent from the field en route to a 99-81 home win over Miami. Still, Duke is favored by eight in the latest Duke vs. FSU odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 148.5. Before making any Florida State vs. Duke picks, check out the latest college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Florida State spread: Blue Devils -8

Duke vs. Florida State over-under: 148.5 points

Duke vs. Florida State money line: Blue Devils -377, Seminoles +290

DUKE: Freshman F Wendell Moore Jr. posted his first double-double against North Carolina

FSU: The Seminoles shot 50 percent (13-for-26) from 3-point range vs. Miami

Why Duke can cover

The model knows the Blue Devils rank second in the nation in scoring offense (83.1 points per game) and third in scoring margin (+17). Leading scorer Vernon Carey Jr. fouled out after recording 18 points against the Tar Heels, but Duke didn't miss a beat as Tre Jones helped rally the Blue Devils to victory by scoring 15 consecutive points bridging the second half and overtime.

Carey grabbed only six rebounds on Saturday, ending his streak of three straight double-doubles, but fellow freshman Wendell Moore Jr. notched the first of his career with 17 points and 10 boards. Guard Cassius Stanley, another of Duke's outstanding first-year players, has scored in double-digits eight times over his last 10 games and hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time this campaign after he finished with 22 against North Carolina.

Why Florida State can cover

But the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Florida State spread. The model has also considered that Devin Vassell got back on track on Saturday, recording 13 points against the Hurricanes after finishing in single digits (six) for the first time in nine contests in his previous contest.

Freshman forward Patrick Williams posted his second straight 14-point performance last time out and junior guard M.J. Walker also finished with 14 after totaling 17 over his previous three outings. The Seminoles were beasts on the boards against the Hurricanes, out-rebounding them 46-24 for their largest positive margin of the season.

