Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils seek their sixth consecutive victory when they host the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles on Monday. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (20-3, 10-2 ACC) dug deep on Saturday and kept alive its winning streak with a 98-96 overtime triumph at North Carolina. The Blue Devils, who are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games versus teams with a winning percentage over .600, trailed by 14 points with 4:30 remaining in the second half but rallied to post their third straight road win.

Florida State (20-3, 10-2) is coming off its third consecutive triumph, a 99-81 victory over Miami on Saturday that improved the squad to 12-0 at home this season. The Blue Devils are eight-point favorites in the Duke vs. FSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 148.

Duke vs. Florida State spread: Blue Devils -8

Duke vs. Florida State over-under: 148 points

Duke vs. Florida State money line: Blue Devils -377, Seminoles +290

DUKE: Freshman F Wendell Moore Jr. posted his first double-double against North Carolina

FSU: The Seminoles shot 50 percent (13-for-26) from 3-point range vs. Miami

Why Duke can cover

The model knows that Tre Jones is capable of taking over a game, as he did against the Tar Heels on Saturday. The sophomore guard scored the Blue Devils' final nine points in regulation, including a game-tying jumper at the buzzer, and first six of overtime before finishing three shy of his season high at 28.

Jones, who scored only six points in the first half of that victory, is averaging 17.9 over his last nine contests and ranks second on the team at 15.8 overall this season. Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. tops Duke with 17.8 points per game and has hit double digits in all but two of his 23 outings in 2019-20.

Why Florida State can cover

But the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Florida State spread. The model has also considered that Devin Vassell got back on track on Saturday, recording 13 points against the Hurricanes after finishing in single digits (six) for the first time in nine contests in his previous contest.

Freshman forward Patrick Williams posted his second straight 14-point performance last time out and junior guard M.J. Walker also finished with 14 after totaling 17 over his previous three outings. The Seminoles were beasts on the boards against the Hurricanes, out-rebounding them 46-24 for their largest positive margin of the season.

