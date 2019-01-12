Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 36-21 roll

The fabulous freshmen at Duke will undertake a huge challenge on Saturday as they travel take on Florida State. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in the most recent AP Poll while the Seminoles are ranked 13th. It's a big game for both teams in the ACC, with Duke looking to keep pace with the four other undefeated teams in the conference and FSU desperate to avoid a 1-2 start. The Blue Devils are 7.5-point road favorites with the total at 158 in the latest Duke vs. Florida State odds. However, before you choose to back Duke superstar Zion Williamson's side or Leonard Hamilton's veteran-laden squad at Florida State, be sure to check out the Duke vs. Florida State picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For the Blue Devils, the focus is always on Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, the three true freshmen who were three of the top four recruits in the nation last year. However, true freshman point guard Tre Jones was also a top-15 recruit and his ability to distribute the ball to those other studs around him is crucial to Duke's success.

As quietly as a former five-star recruit can, Jones has had a great season. He averages 8.6 points, 5.9 passists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Duke is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field as a result of Jones helping set up his teammates with easy looks inside and if he can continue to create like that against Florida State's talented veteran front court, it will be a huge advantage for the Blue Devils.

But even all that talent doesn't guarantee that the Blue Devils will be able to cover the Duke vs. Florida State spread.

The Seminoles (13-2, 1-1 ACC) got off to a rocky start in ACC play when Virginia's elite defense held them to just 52 points in a loss, but bounced back nicely with a home win over Miami earlier this week.

But outside of that conference opener against UVA, the Seminoles are averaging over 80 points per game in every other contest this season. Senior guard Terance Mann is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range thus far in 2018-19, and he'll be the key if the Seminoles want to get the cover, or pull off the outright upset in the national spotlight on Saturday.

