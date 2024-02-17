An ACC battle features the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (19-5) and the Florida State Seminoles (13-11) matching up on Saturday. The Blue Devils are rolling right now, winning six of their last seven games. On Monday, Duke defeated Boston College 77-69. Meanwhile, FSU has dropped four of its last five games. On Feb. 13, Virginia Tech beat the Seminoles 83-75.

Tipoff from the Tucker Center in Tallahassee is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Florida State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152. Before making any Florida State vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. FSU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FSU vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Florida State spread: Blue Devils -5.5

Duke vs. Florida State over/under: 152 points

Duke vs. Florida State money line: Blue Devils -242, Seminoles +196

FSU: Florida State has hit the game total Over in 17 of their last 29 games

DUKE: Duke has hit the 1H ML in 26 of their last 33 games

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have a bunch of capable scorers. Duke is currently second in the ACC in scoring offense (80.5), third in 3-point percentage (.36%) and first in field-goal percentage (.481). Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is one of the driving forces for this squad.

Filipowski has a fluid perimeter jumper and is effective in the pick-and-roll. The New York native also does a solid job grabbing rebounds. He is seventh in the ACC in scoring (17.4) and sixth in rebounds (8.3). In Monday's win over Wake Forest, Filipowski racked up 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Why Florida State can cover

Junior forward Jamir Watkins stands at 6-foot-7 but moves like a guard. Watkins has the skills to attack from all three levels with the bounce to soar above the rim. The New Jersey native leads the team in both scoring (14.5) and rebounds (5.8). In his last game, Watkins recorded 26 points, six boards and three blocks. This was his second straight game with 20-plus points.

Senior guard Darin Green Jr. is an agile sharpshooter on the outside. Green Jr. scores as a catch-and-shoot option but takes defenders off the dribble. The North Carolina product averages 11.8 points, three rebounds and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. On Feb. 13 versus Virginia Tech, Green Jr. logged 14 points, two boards and went 3-of-6 from 3-point land.

How to make FSU vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 150 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

So who wins Duke vs. FSU, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?