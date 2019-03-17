Duke vs. Florida State score: Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils defeat Seminoles, win 21st ACC Tournament
Duke beat FSU on Saturday night and now wait for its seeding on Selection Sunday
Duke won its 15th ACC tournament title under Mike Krzyzewski and 21st overall, defeating Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night. Duke struggled from deep all night, shooting 2-14 from 3-point range, but was able to impose its will near the rim.
Zion Williamson led the way with 21 points. He has shot 77 percent from the field in his three games since returning from injury. Jerry Palm projects Duke will be a one seed when the bracket is released on Sunday. Florida State is projected to be a No. 3 seed, according to Palm.
2019 ACC Tournament schedule
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 ACC Tournament scores, results
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 14 -- No. 3 Duke 73, No. 4 Florida State 63
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59
Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56
Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63
Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70
Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72
Second round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59
First round -- Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71
Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71
Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70
