Duke vs. Florida State score: Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils defeat Seminoles, win 21st ACC Tournament

Duke won its 15th ACC tournament title under Mike Krzyzewski and 21st overall, defeating Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night. Duke struggled from deep all night, shooting 2-14 from 3-point range, but was able to impose its will near the rim.

Zion Williamson led the way with 21 points. He has shot 77 percent from the field in his three games since returning from injury. Jerry Palm projects Duke will be a one seed when the bracket is released on Sunday. Florida State is projected to be a No. 3 seed, according to Palm.

2019 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

2019 ACC Tournament scores, results

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 14 -- No. 3 Duke 73, No. 4 Florida State 63

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59

Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70

Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71

Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70

