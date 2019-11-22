Duke vs. Georgetown odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven projection model

The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday in the 2019 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Duke is 5-0, while Georgetown is 4-1. The Blue Devils are favored by 13 points in the latest Duke vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under is set at 154. Duke is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, while Georgetown is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games. The Hoyas are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Blue Devils. Before entering any Duke vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Georgetown 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Duke took care of business against Cal for its fifth straight win to open the season, thumping the Golden Bears 87-52 Thursday at The Garden. No one put up better numbers for the Blue Devils than Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Carey leads Duke with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game. And Tre Jones is scoring 15.2 points and dishing six assists per outing. Coach Mike Krzyzewski won his 217th career game at Duke while ranked No. 1, tying John Wooden for the career coaching record.

Georgetown took down No. 22 Texas 82-66 Thursday night at The Garden. Georgetown got double-digit scores from Mac McClung (19), Jamorko Pickett (15), James Akinjo (14) and Omer Yurtseven (10). The victory was a special one for Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing, who starred for several years with the NBA's New York Knicks at the fabled Manhattan stadium.

The total has gone over in five of Georgetown's last six games against ACC opponents. The total has gone over in five of Duke's last seven games against Georgetown, and has gone over in 11 of the Blue Devils' last 12 against Big East foes.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Duke? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Duke vs. Georgetown spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.