Duke vs. Georgia State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: Duke 3-0; Georgia State 1-1

Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; Georgia State 24-9

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Georgia State Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

Everything came up roses for Duke against the Cent. Arkansas Bears as the squad secured a 105-54 win. Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Matthew Hurt, who had 19 points, and G Cassius Stanley, who had 13 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the College of Charleston Cougars.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Duke's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Georgia State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke rank 27th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 87.3 on average. Georgia State displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in the league at 92. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 28-point favorite.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.