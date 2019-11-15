Duke vs. Georgia State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. Georgia State basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: Duke 3-0; Georgia State 1-1
Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; Georgia State 24-9
What to Know
The Duke Blue Devils have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Georgia State Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
Everything came up roses for Duke against the Cent. Arkansas Bears as the squad secured a 105-54 win. Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Matthew Hurt, who had 19 points, and G Cassius Stanley, who had 13 points along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Georgia State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the College of Charleston Cougars.
The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Duke's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Georgia State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke rank 27th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 87.3 on average. Georgia State displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in the league at 92. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 28-point favorite.
Over/Under: 151
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan State vs. Seton Hall game...
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
Wiseman and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of his eligibility issues
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...