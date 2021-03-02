The Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is 13-8 overall and 9-3 at home, while the Blue Devils are 11-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Duke has dominated this series in recent years, winning 10 consecutive matchups against the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Duke vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke:

Georgia Tech vs. Duke spread: Georgia Tech -1.5

Georgia Tech vs. Duke over-under: 145.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Duke money line: Georgia Tech -125, Duke +105

What you need to know about Duke

Duke came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 80-73 in overtime. Guard DJ Steward wasn't much of a difference maker for Duke; Steward finished with only eight points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. Steward is Duke's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils are led by forward Matthew Hurt, who's averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In Duke's 75-68 victory over Georgia Tech in January, Hurt recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Devils enter Tuesday's matchup having won four of their last five games overall, and they've covered the spread in seven of their last 10 meetings with Georgia Tech.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech beat the Syracuse Orange 84-77 this past Saturday. Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright did his thing and dropped a double-double with 31 points and 16 boards. For the season, Wright is averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 in their last five games and they've been sensational against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, Georgia Tech is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. The Yellow Jackets are also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against an ACC opponent.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Georgia Tech vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Duke spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.