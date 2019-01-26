Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 15-6 run

A loss to Syracuse bumped Duke from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AP Poll, but the Blue Devils (16-2, 5-1 ACC) have responded with consecutive wins, and they are set to go for their third straight on Saturday at noon ET against Georgia Tech (11-8, 3-3 ACC). The Yellow Jackets are 22-point underdogs in the latest Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds as they get set to travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The over-under for total points Vegas expects is set at 147. Duke has a great chance to secure this victory, but a Georgia Tech defense that gives up just 63.5 points per game could make getting the cover a challenge for the Blue Devils. Before locking in any Duke vs. Georgia Tech picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 12 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 15-6 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at this ACC matchup. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against the spread pick, saying one side hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken Duke's NBA-ready roster into account when running the numbers for this matchup. Many pundits have forwards R.J. Barrett (23.9 ppg) and Zion Williamson (21.7 ppg) going 1-2 in either order in mock drafts.

And those two are polished products right now who have been dominating at this level. Williamson, especially, causes physical mismatches. He's averaging close to a double-double and has been a terror on both ends, regularly putting up 20 points nights and defending at a high level. Add in freshman Cam Reddish, yet another possible lottery pick, and the Blue Devils have a front court that has the ability to run teams such as Georgia Tech out of the gym. Yet another talented freshman, guard Tre Jones, is probable to return from a shoulder injury, giving Duke even more options.

But even all that talent doesn't guarantee that the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. Georgia Tech spread on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets have fought hard in ACC play and got a big win over Notre Dame earlier this week. They also picked up a double-digit road win at Syracuse, a team that knocked Duke off recently, and have a win against Wake Forest as well.

Despite facing a tough schedule that has included No. 1 Tennessee and No. 10 Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have only been truly blown out once this year -- a 79-51 loss at the hands of Louisville. A defense that gives up just 63.5 points per game, good for 23rd in the nation, helps the Yellow Jackets stay in just about any game.

Who wins Duke vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread hits in over half of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.