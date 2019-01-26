Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 15-6 run

No. 2 Duke might not need much help to beat Georgia Tech on Saturday when they meet up at noon ET, but the Blue Devils are expecting the return of guard Tre Jones (shoulder), giving them yet another option on a roster already loaded with NBA talent. They are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds with the over-under for total points Vegas expects set at 148.5, up 1.5 points from the opening line. Duke has advantages across the board, but 22.5 points is a huge spread against a tough defensive squad. So before making any Duke vs. Georgia Tech picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account Jones' return to an already stacked lineup. The freshman guard doesn't have eye-popping numbers on the season, but he's a facilitator that makes Duke's offense run at maximum potential. Look no further than his team-leading 5.7 assists per game for evidence of that.

Zion Williamson (21.7 ppg), R.J. Barrett (23.9 ppg) and Cam Reddish (13.1 ppg) are all possible NBA lottery picks, with many mock drafts showing Williamson and Barrett No. 1 and No. 2 in either order. Arguably one of the most talented teams Coach K has ever put on the floor, this Duke squad is averaging 89 points per game.

But even all that talent doesn't guarantee that the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. Georgia Tech spread on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets have fought hard in ACC play and got a big win over Notre Dame earlier this week. They also picked up a double-digit road win at Syracuse, a team that knocked Duke off recently, and have a win against Wake Forest as well.

Despite facing a tough schedule that has included No. 1 Tennessee and No. 10 Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have only been truly blown out once this year -- a 79-51 loss at the hands of Louisville. A defense that gives up just 63.5 points per game, good for 23rd in the nation, helps the Yellow Jackets stay in just about any game.

