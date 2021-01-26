The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 5-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Yellow Jackets are 7-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Duke is just 1-8 against the spread this season. The Yellow Jackets have a 6-5 ATS mark.

The Blue Devils are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Georgia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Georgia Tech spread: Duke -5.5

Duke vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 140.5 points

Duke vs. Georgia Tech money line: Duke -260; Georgia Tech +210

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils fell 70-65 to the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. Wendell Moore Jr. played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points. Duke has lost three consecutive games. During the losing streak, Duke's opponents have totaled nine more points per game in free throws. The Blue Devils have played three consecutive games decided by single digits.

Duke has won 13 consecutive meetings with Georgia Tech. Matthew Hurt is the ACC's second-leading scorer overall (19.4 points per game) and the nation's only player to have scored 12-plus points, shot better than .400 from the field and totaled six-plus rebounds in each of his team's games this season.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lost 64-62 to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Jose Alvarado had 20 points and eight assists in addition to six steals. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets could not hold onto a 11-point second half lead in the defeat. Jordan Usher has scored 40 points in his past two games. Virginia hit the decisive basket with 1:08 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets committed just six turnovers against Virginia, the fourth time this season they have had fewer than 10. Georgia Tech is averaging 78.7 points per game, which is third in the ACC. Michael Devoe and Alvarado are averaging 16.6 and 16.0 points per game in ACC matchups.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs, Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs, Georgia Tech spread to jump on Tuesday.