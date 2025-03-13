The No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15) and the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (28-3) battle in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five games. In the second round, Georgia Tech beat Virginia 66-60. In the meantime, Duke finished out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. On March 8, the Blue Devils defeated North Carolina 82-69.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center is at noon ET. The latest Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds via SportsLine consensus list the Blue Devils as 22.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Duke vs. Georgia Tech picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -22.5

Georgia Tech vs. Duke over/under: 143.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Duke money line: Blue Devils -8333, Yellow Jackets +2050

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Junior forward Duncan Powell can play inside out while using his soft touch around the rim to his advantage. Powell averages 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. The Texas native has scored at least 20 points in three of the last five games. In the win over Virginia, Powell finished with 21 points and three rebounds.

Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo plays with a ton of energy. Ndongo is first on the team in rebounds (9.1) and blocks (1.0), to go along with 13.6 points per game. He's compiled a double-double in seven of his last eight games. In his last outing against Virginia, Ndongo recorded with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Cooper Flagg has the skill set to be effective all over the court. Flagg ranked first on the team in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.3) per game. The Maine native has tallied seven games with 20-plus points and 8-plus rebounds. On March 3 against Wake Forest, Flagg notched 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.

Freshman guard Kon Knueppel is a reliable perimeter shooter with a quick release. Knueppel averages 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. In addition, he makes 39.9% of his 3-point attempts. He's put up at least 15 points in five of his last six games. In the win over UNC on March 8, the Wisconsin native had 17 points and went 3-of-6 from downtown.

