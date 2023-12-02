The upsets in college basketball continued Saturday with Georgia Tech knocking off No. 7 Duke 72-68 in the ACC opener for both teams. The Blue Devils are the third team ranked 7th or better to lose team to go down in the last 24 hours after Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue on Friday and Wisconsin took down No. 3 Marquette earlier in the afternoon.

To make matters worse for Duke (5-3, 0-1 ACC), star guard Tyrese Proctor exited early in the first half of action after suffering an apparent lower leg injury. Proctor bypassed the NBA Draft last summer and elected to come back to school for another season.

With Duke trailing by two in the final seconds, they weren't able to put up a potential game-tying shot that would've sent the game to overtime. After the Blue Devils took a 66-62 lead with 2:22 remaining, Georgia Tech closed on a 10-2 run to seal the win.

Georgia Tech (4-2, 1-0) delivered a big win for first-year coach Damon Stoudamire after the 50-year-old was hired in the offseason to replace former coach Josh Pastner. The Yellow Jackets started the season 2-2 with losses to UMass Lowell and Cincinnati before recording consecutive wins over Mississippi State and Duke.

The Blue Devils were coming off a road loss to Arkansas in the ACC/SEC Challenge and lost earlier this season to soon-to-be No. 1 Arizona at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke's next matchup is against Charlotte on Saturday, while Georgia Tech will look to build off its win against in-state rival Georgia on Tuesday.