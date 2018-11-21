Duke vs. Gonzaga: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream of Maui Invitational
The Blue Devils face a tough test vs. Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational
LAHAINA, Hawaii -- There's somewhere around a bazillion amazing facts about Duke's men's basketball program. But one of them is that the Blue Devils have never lost in the Maui Invitational. They're now 17-0 in the event. And a win over Gonzaga, on Wednesday, would make it 18-0 while giving Duke its sixth Maui Invitational championship -- which would be two more than North Carolina owns, and at least three more than anybody else has ever won. So Mike Krzyzewski has a chance to add to his already legendary legacy.
But will he do it?
His top-ranked Blue Devils were tested for the first time in Tuesday's semifinal -- and only beat No. 8 Auburn 78-72. So perhaps Gonzaga, which ran away from Arizona in the second half Tuesday, is capable of giving Duke its first loss of this season (and in Maui history). Either way, it's No. 1 vs. No. 3 on the day before thanksgiving. That alone makes this game appointment-television for college basketball fans.
Viewing information
- When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch ESPN
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -7
I'm a big fan of the Gonzaga program -- of everything it's accomplished, of everything it represents. But I'm also a big fan of teams at full-strength, and the Zags just aren't right now. Yes, Rui Hachimura is the star -- and he's an undeniable star who is averaging a career-high 23.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in a breakout season. But Killian Tillie is the Zags' leading returning scorer. And he's out until late December because of ankle surgery.
Which means he's out Wednesday.
Combine that with the fact that Duke is more talented in general, a little deeper right now, and got back to its hotel about three hours before the Zags did Tuesday night, and I just think the Blue Devils will remain perfect in Maui in a convincing manner. I'd love to see a close game. But I'm not sure we'll get one. Pick: Duke -7
