Duke vs. Gonzaga score: No. 3 Bulldogs hold off No. 1 Blue Devils for thrilling Maui Invitational win

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Coming into its showdown with third-ranked Gonzaga, top-ranked Duke had played five games and trailed for a total of 35 seconds -- all season. And that's among the reasons the Blue Devils, after jumping Kansas in the AP poll following the first week of the season, have remained No. 1 everywhere. They've simply been overwhelming.

Which is why what happened here at the Lahaina Civic Center on Wednesday was so surprising. Gonzaga jumped Duke the way Duke normally jumps teams. The Zags shot 64.5 percent from the field, including 60.0 percentage from 3-point range, in the opening 20 minutes, took a 16-point lead early in the second half and survived a wild flurry late to record an 89-87 victory and secure the Maui Jim Maui Invitational title.

Folks had been wondering when Duke would first lose.

The answer is now known: 11/21/18.

Duke actually tied the game on a Zion Williamson post move with 1:45 left, but Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura broke the tie with a layup on the subsequent possession. The Zags held on from there thanks to RJ Barrett being unable to score on a drive to the basket in the final seconds.

Hachimura, the junior All-American, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Duke's three projected top-five picks -- Barrett, Williamson and Cam Reddish -- combined for 55 points and 19 rebounds. This was the Blue Devils' first loss ever in the Maui Invitational. Their all-time record here is now 17-1.