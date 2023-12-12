The Hofstra Pride (6-3) travel to play the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday. Hofstra had its five-game win streak halted in its last game. On Dec. 9, Saint Louis defeated the Pride 71-68. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, got back into the win column after a two-game skid. Duke blew out Charlotte 80-56 on Saturday.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever matchup between these programs. The Blue Devils are 15-point favorites in the latest Hofstra vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.5.

Duke vs. Hofstra spread: Blue Devils -15

Duke vs. Hofstra over/under: 145.5 points

Duke vs. Hofstra money line: Blue Devils -1491, Pride +825

HOF: 4-4 ATS this season

DUKE: 4-5 ATS this season

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski is an impactful presence in the frontcourt. The New York native can put the ball on the deck to get into the paint. Filipowski ranks seventh in the ACC in points (17.3) and fourth in rebounds (8.9). On Nov. 29 versus Arkansas, Filipowski finished with 26 points and 10 boards.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach has great athleticism with a knack for scoring anywhere on the floor. Roach plays through contact and is a creative finisher around the rim. The Virginia native logs 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In his last outing, Roach totaled 18 points, three boards, and three assists. This was his fourth straight game with at least 18 points.

Why Hofstra can cover

Senior guard Tyler Thomas is one of the top scorers in the nation. Thomas uses his superb shooting range to space the floor and can catch fire from downtown. The Connecticut native leads the team in scoring (23.6) with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 41% from 3-point land. In his previous game, Thomas notched 29 points and four boards.

Junior guard Darlinstone Dubar is another three-level scorer on the court for Hofstra. Dubar owns the length and quickness to consistently get into the lane for efficient looks. The North Carolina native logs 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and shoots 53% from the field. On Nov. 30 versus USF, Dubar supplied 24 points and 11 boards. He's also recorded three straight double-doubles.

