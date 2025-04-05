The second national semifinal matchup of the night from San Antonio will see No. 1 seed Duke face No. 1 seed Houston in a rematch of last year's Sweet 16 clash won by the Blue Devils. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight last spring with a dramatic 54-51 win over the Cougars.

Led by superstar freshman Cooper Flagg, Duke is making its first appearance in the Final Four in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era. The Blue Devils advanced to the final weekend of the college basketball season after recording a statement win over No. 2 seed Alabama. Duke has led by double-digits in all four of its NCAA Tournament games.

Houston also had a statement performance in the Elite Eight with a 69-50 win over No. 2 seed Tennessee. The Cougars finished ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency and team 3-point field goal percentage, per KenPom. Duke is the tallest team in Division l basketball, with the top-ranked unit in adjusted offensive efficiency.

March Madness 2025 picks: Expert predictions for NCAA Tournament Final Four, national champion Kyle Boone

The winner of this game faces No. 1 seed Florida or No. 1 seed Auburn in Monday's title game.

Where to watch Duke vs. Houston live

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio

TV: CBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

Duke vs. Houston prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus.

For all the deserved attention that goes to Houston's defense there is the somewhat less discussed aspect of Duke's defense, which ranks fifth nationally overall in defensive efficiency and second only to Houston among Final Four participants. This is a group that just held Alabama 25 points below their season scoring average in an 85-65 win and have allowed more than 70 points just twice in their last 15 games (since Feb. 12).

Now, there are outcomes where Houston can win the game and still end up going under this team total but even those scenarios speak to a game that is played at a slower pace with a grinding style. Duke's length at the rim is set up to limit Houston's ability to get easy buckets, which in turn will contribute to lower scoring overall. Pick: Houston Team Total Under 66.5 -- Chip Patterson



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS HOU +4.5 HOU +4.5 DUKE -4.5 DUKE -4.5 HOU +4.5 DUKE -4.5 DUKE -4.5 Straight-up HOU HOU DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.