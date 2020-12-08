In perhaps the marquee matchup of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils host the No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. Both teams enter this game with top-10 national rankings and impressive talent. Illinois is 3-1 this season, losing only to No. 2 Baylor on a neutral floor. Duke is 2-1 so far in 2020-21, with its lone loss coming against a top-10 opponent in Michigan State.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Durham. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as 3.5-point home favorites, down from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest Duke vs. Illinois odds.

Here are the college basketball lines from William Hill and trends for Illinois vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Illinois spread: Duke -3.5

Duke vs. Illinois over-under: 146.5 points

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 6-8 against the spread in the last 14 non-conference games

ILL: The Illini are 6-7-1 against the spread in the last 14 non-conference games

Why Duke can cover



Coach K and the Blue Devils have strengths on both ends of the floor, which is critical in this difficult matchup. Duke is an above-average shooting team, posting a 53.0 percent effective field goal percentage, and that comes with above-average marks on 3-point attempts (35.5 percent) and 2-point attempts (52.8 percent). The Blue Devils also have an efficient shot profile that includes nearly 42 percent of their field goal attempts coming from beyond the 3-point arc. Duke also creates second-chance opportunities to the tune of a 32.7 percent offensive rebound rate.

Defensively, the Blue Devils are stingy across the board, taking advantage of their athletic, rangy roster. Duke has top-tier havoc rates in blocks (13.9 percent) and steals (12.1 percent), with opponents shooting just 28.1 percent from 3-point range and 45.1 percent on 2-point attempts.

Why Illinois can cover

The Illini are led by one of the best players in the country in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu was a preseason All-American selection and, in the early going, he is averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Dosunmu is flanked by productive big man Kofi Cockburn, who is averaging 13.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Illini are an elite offensive rebounding team, grabbing 47.2 percent of their own misses, and they have an elite 60.5 percent mark in effective field goal shooting. Illinois ranks as a top-10 team in the country from beyond the 3-point arc, converting 45.1 percent, and that is coupled with 57.1 percent from 2-point range. Illinois is also holding its opponents to just 43.2 percent on 2-point shot attempts.

