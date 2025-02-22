The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) will face a late-season non-conference test when they square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Duke is riding a three-game winning streak and is coming off an 80-62 win at Virginia on Monday, maintaining its one-game lead atop the ACC standings. Illinois is coming off back-to-back losses to top-15 teams, falling into a tie for seventh place in the Big Ten. This is the first meeting between the Blue Devils and Illini since 2020, when Illinois notched an 83-68 win.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Duke is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Illinois vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Illinois spread: Duke -9.5

Duke vs. Illinois over/under: 156.5 points

Duke vs. Illinois money line: Duke -448, Illinois +343

Why Duke can cover

Duke is tracking towards a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, winning all but one conference game so far this season. The Blue Devils are coming off an 80-62 win at Virginia, as freshman standout Cooper Flagg had a career-high 14 rebounds. Flagg is a National Player of the Year candidate, averaging 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

He is joined in double figures by fellow freshman Kon Knueppel (13.2 ppg) and junior guard Tyrese Proctor (12.0). The Blue Devils will be playing without Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown, who dislocated his left shoulder against Virginia. Duke has covered the spread in four of its last six games, while Illinois has only covered once in its last five games.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has been dealing with a string of injuries and illnesses, which have contributed to seven losses in the last 12 games. The Illini recently had a flu outbreak, limiting sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic to just 21 minutes against Wisconsin on Tuesday. Ivisic will need a big performance on Saturday night, as freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr. is sidelined after breaking his wrist against Michigan State last Saturday.

The Illini still have a pair of elite freshmen in point guard Kasparas Jakucionis and wing Will Riley, who have lottery-pick potential. Riley has scored in double figures in seven straight games off the bench, averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last five outings. Illinois has covered the spread in 14 of its last 20 Saturday games.

