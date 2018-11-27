Duke vs. Indiana odds, line: ACC-Big Ten Challenge picks, best predictions from advanced model on 6-1 roll

Indiana and Duke are both 5-1 overall. They're both 3-3 against the spread. And both teams have covered two of three times after four-plus days off. Now, they meet at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Indiana (5-1) has recorded back-to-back double-digit victories, while Duke is coming off a disappointing defeat to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational final. Despite their recent setback, the Blue Devils enter Tuesday's matchup favored by 15 points, while the over-under sits at 161 in the latest Duke vs. Indiana odds. Before you make any Duke vs. Indiana picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that Duke enters Tuesday's ACC-Big 10 Challenge game averaging 91.8 points. The Blue Devils are led by freshman phenoms RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, who are both averaging over 20 points this season. The dynamic duo combined for 45 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in the Blue Devils' loss to Gonzaga.

However, despite the Blue Devils losing their last game, they've had plenty of success against Indiana in the past. In fact, Duke has defeated the Hoosiers in three straight meetings, including last year's 91-81 victory at Indiana as an 8.5-point favorite.

But just because the Blue Devils are loaded doesn't mean they are a lock to cover in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Talk of Duke going undefeated and being one of the best teams ever quickly slowed when it lost to Gonzaga in the finals of the Maui Invitational. The Blue Devils struggled defensively on the perimeter in that game, allowing Gonzaga to shoot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc.

And the Hoosiers are off to a fast 5-1 start as well, winning all five games by double-digits, with their only loss coming by one point on the road to Arkansas. Freshman point guard Romeo Langford, also a likely NBA lottery pick, leads the way with 18.5 points per game, while senior forward Juwan Morgan (17.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg) has the size and experience needed inside to help limit Williamson and other Duke threats in the paint.

