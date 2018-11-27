Duke vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

Rarely do we get a glimpse at two of the most tradition-rich programs in college basketball facing off against one another. Even more rare is the sight we'll get Tuesday, when Duke welcomes Indiana to Cameron Indoor Stadium, perhaps allowing fans an early glimpse at four of the top 5 picks in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft.

It's still early in the season and in the scouting process for next year's draft order to be fully fleshed out, and team needs always tend to dictate where prospects are pegged, but early returns in the college hoops season suggest that Duke stars Zion Williamson, Cameron Reddish and RJ Barrett are near guarantees to go inside the top 5. The fourth of the aforementioned top 5 prospects will be a visitor, as Indiana's Romeo Langford, a slashing combo guard who can fill up the stat sheet in bunches, brings with him an experienced Hoosiers squad to Duke.

Experience and all, IU is a double-digit underdog against one of the least-experienced, but most talented, teams in the sport. Betting line be damned, Tuesday night should tell us a lot about where each team stands. Can Duke bounce back after its first loss of the season against Gonzaga? Can Indiana, 5-1 but lacking a signature win, snag exactly that on the road? Tuesday night will be must-tune-in television for hoops heads and draftniks alike.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -15

Duke blew second-ranked Kentucky's doors off to open the season, then reeled off four fairly comfortable wins. Then Gonzaga made the Blue Devils look human in the Maui title game, dispatching them 89-87. Now that we've confirmed that Duke isn't a bunch of Monstars reincarnated, I think it's fair to assume Duke will have its hands full against a talented Indiana team. I like Duke to win but IU covers -- even on the road. Pick: Indiana +15



