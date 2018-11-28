Duke vs. Indiana score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, ACC-Big Ten Challenge

It's not often college hoops fans are treated to must-watch matchups in November. Tuesday night, however, is an exception. Clear your schedule accordingly. No. 3 Duke will welcome Indiana into Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9:30 p.m. ET, and though the Blue Devils are a heavy favorite to emerge victorious, the matchup is enticing nonetheless.

Here we have two basketball-rich tradition programs -- bluebloods, as one would label them -- facing off in a pre-conference play battle as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Duke is coming off its first loss of the season, which it suffered at the hands of Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game. One loss aside, the Blue Devils have been nothing short of spectacular and awe-inspiring, with their litany of NBA draft prospects headlined, of course, by freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

Indiana, like Duke, has a 5-1 record on the season. But the Hoosiers are still in search of a signature win under Archie Miller that a victory over Duke would surely provide. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.