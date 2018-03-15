Duke vs. Iona: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The Blue Devils are perennial Final Four favorites
Duke's road to the Final Four starts with a tough matchup against No. 15 Iona, and from there it will try to come out of a difficult Midwest bracket alive. Here's how to watch Thursday's first round game, along with additional information on both teams.
[Preview: Duke looks to get on track vs. Iona]
About No. 2 Duke
Marvin Bagley has come on strong at the end of the season and Duke's defense has improved as the Blue Devils have started to reach top form in March. The ceiling is national championship, but the unpredictability that comes with relying so heavily on freshmen makes an early exit seem just as likely in the NCAA Tournament.
About No. 15 Iona
The Gaels are in their fifth NCAA Tournament in the past seven seasons in what has been a supremely successful run under Tim Cluess. The big question this year: can they win in March? The last time Iona won a tournament game -- it's only one -- came back in 1980.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
