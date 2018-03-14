Duke vs. Iona: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, bracket, TV channel, time, date
Duke is trying to shake off an ACC semifinal loss and make it to the Final Four as a two-seed
Duke is vying for a Final Four appearance this year, and it's road to get there is tough. It starts with No. 15 Iona, and from there it will try to come out of a difficult Midwest bracket alive.
[Preview: Duke looks to get on track vs. Iona]
About No. 2 Duke
Marvin Bagley has come on strong at the end of the season and Duke's defense has improved as the Blue Devils have started to reach top form in March. The ceiling is national championship, but the unpredictability that comes with relying so heavily on freshmen makes an early exit seem just as likely in the NCAA Tournament.
About No. 15 Iona
The Gaels are in their fifth NCAA Tournament in the past seven seasons in what has been a supremely successful run under Tim Cluess. The big question this year: can they win in March? The last time Iona won a tournament game -- it's only one -- came back in 1980.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
