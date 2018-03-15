Duke vs. Iona odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from Vegas legend on 41-28 roll

Duke had another outstanding season, but failed to win either the ACC regular-season or tournament titles. But they'll be looking for their first NCAA Tournament title since 2015, and the journey starts Thursday with a first-round game against Iona.



Duke is listed as a 20-point favorite in this Midwest Regional matchup, with the over-under for total points scored set at 157.



Before you pick a side, listen to what SportsLine expert Kenny White has to say.

White made his name as a pioneering oddsmaker in the Nevada sports wagering industry, and his innate knowledge of point spreads has made him a force on the other side of the counter for SportsLine. White has emerged as one of the top college basketball handicappers this season with a sterling overall record of 41-28.

Now, he has released a play for Iona-Duke on Thursday.



White knows Duke notched 26 wins and hovered around the top five for most of the season, but the Blue Devils had their bouts of inconsistent play. They lost three of four in a stretch marked by an uncharacteristic lack of poise in squandering leads to Virginia, St. John's and North Carolina.



They turned it around with a streak of five straight wins and covers, four of which came while star freshman Marvin Bagley was sidelined with an injury. Duke split its last four games and lost its third meeting with North Carolina in the ACC tournament semifinals.



But the Blue Devils have one of the top scoring offenses in the country and perhaps the most talented starting five, bookended by Final Four holdover Grayson Allen and the future lottery pick in Bagley.



Iona won 20 games, but finished just fourth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. But the Gaels came up big when it mattered most, sweeping three games to win the conference tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAAs. They beat Fairfield, 83-71, in the final.



The Gaels, who average 80 points, are led by guard Ricky McGill, who averages 13.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.



Iona has failed to cover in its last five NCAA Tournament appearances, but is 5-1 ATS in its last six against ACC opponents.



Will the high-powered Devils coast to an easy win and cover, or do the Gaels have a surprise in store? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Iona-Duke you should support Thursday and see which big factor gives one side a huge edge, all from the Vegas oddsmaker crushing college basketball picks.