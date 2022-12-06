Who's Playing

Iowa @ No. 15 Duke

Current Records: Iowa 6-1; Duke 8-2

What to Know

The #15 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Boston College Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke captured a comfortable 75-59 win. Their forward Mark Mitchell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home last week as they won 81-65. Iowa's forward Kris Murray did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 20 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Murray has had at least ten rebounds. Murray's points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Duke is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duke, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The Blue Devils are now 8-2 while the Hawkeyes sit at 6-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Duke enters the matchup with only 58.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the game boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 86.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.