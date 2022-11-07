The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is opening the Jon Scheyer era following the retirement of long-time coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jacksonville is looking to build on a strong 2021-22 campaign, as it went 21-10 last season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Jacksonville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.

Duke vs. Jacksonville spread: Duke -15.5

Duke vs. Jacksonville over/under: 138 points

Duke vs. Jacksonville money line: Duke -2400, Jacksonville +1100

Why Duke can cover

Duke formerly designated cheyer as Krzyzewski's replacement in June 2021, so the Blue Devils have been building towards this moment for quite some time. Scheyer, who was a guard on Duke's 2010 national championship team, has spent plenty of time as an assistant and is prepared for the task ahead. The Blue Devils are led by junior guard Jeremy Roach, who was named to the preseason All-ACC first team.

Roach averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per game last season. They also have the preseason ACC Freshman of the Year in Dereck Lively II along with adding former Illinois guard Jacob Grandison. Duke is 15-3 in its last 18 home games, while Jacksonville is winless in its last 10 games against ACC teams.

Why Jacksonville can cover

Duke is not only replacing its long-time head coach, but it is also replacing its top five scorers from last season. The Blue Devils are starting almost completely from scratch, so it is going to take them some time to find a rhythm early in the year. Jacksonville is coming off a successful first season under head coach Jordan Mincy, going 21-10 last season.

The Dolphins return guard Kevion Nolan, who was an All-Atlantic Sun Conference first team selection last year. He led the team with 13.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, and he gives Jacksonville a veteran ball handler in a tough environment. The Dolphins were extremely profitable during Mincy's first season as head coach, covering the spread at a 14-5-1 clip in their final 20 games last season.

