No. 1 Kansas will meet No. 11 Duke in Las Vegas on Tuesday in a battle of college basketball blue-blood programs and one of the top nonconference matchups of the 2024-25 season. Kansas has won four of the last five matchups against Duke and leads the all-time series 6-8.

The Jayhawks improved to 5-0 last week with an 84-66 win over UNC Wilmington. Kansas knocked off North Carolina at home earlier this season and defeated Michigan State in the first leg of the Champions Classic. Kansas All-American center Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals through the first five games.

Duke is coming off a massive 69-55 win over Arizona on the road to move to 4-1. Duke star freshman forward Cooper Flagg currently leads his team in all statistical categories and recorded a team-high 24 points in the win over the Wildcats. The Blue Devils' lone loss came against Kentucky in the Champions Classic earlier this month.

How to watch Duke vs. Kansas live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Kansas prediction, picks

The version of Duke that defeated Arizona will have to show up in Sin City on Tuesday to hand Kansas its first loss. One of the biggest issues that plagued the Jayhawks' 2023-24 season was the lack of depth. That doesn't appear to be an issue this season due to the robust talent the program brought in via the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Flagg is the biggest key to this game for a Duke win. If he plays aggressively and wrecks the game on defense like he's capable of, the Blue Devils, who are favored by 3.5 points by sports betting experts, will leave Las Vegas with another big nonconference win. Pick: Duke -3.5