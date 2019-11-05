Duke vs. Kansas odds, line, spread: 2019 Champions Classic picks, predictions from proven model

It's a clash of storied top-5 teams when the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in the 2019 Champions Classic on Tuesday in New York City. The last time these teams met, Kansas took down the Blue Devils to clinch a spot in the 2018 Final Four. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 7-5, but have lost their last three matchups. Duke will debut a number of heralded freshmen led by Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt, while the Jayhawks counter with sophomore standout Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Jayhawks are two-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152. Before making any Kansas vs. Duke picks, listen to the 2019 Champions Classic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Duke is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 Tuesday games and the Blue Devils will be looking to sophomore point guard Tre Jones to provide leadership as the veteran of the group. Jones averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals last season. Carey and Hurt were both five-star recruits and will be in the starting lineup, while four-star recruits Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley will also be in the mix.

Carey will be tested in his first collegiate game at center against Azubuike. He scored a total of 15 points in two exhibition games, but the Blue Devils expect big things from the talented 6-foot-10 recruit. Hurt also brings size at forward at 6-foot-9 and both players are solid shooters, but might need time to adapt to the bigger competition. If they can occupy space inside, it could open up room for shooters Alex O'Connell and Joey Baker.

But just because the Blue Devils appear to have the edge in depth and talent doesn't mean they will cover the Kansas vs. Duke spread in the Champions Classic 2019.

Azubuike played just nine games last season due to an injury, but the 7-foot, 270-pound center is a major force inside for Kansas. Azubuike led the nation with a field goal percentage of 77 as a sophomore and averaged 13 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. His injury was a major reason why the Jayhawks, ranked No. 1 in the preseason last year, lost 10 games and bowed out on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Dotson averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists as freshman and took on the No. 2 scoring role after Azubuike's injury, showing off his quickness and finishing ability. He was inconsistent, but shot 36.3 percent on three-pointers and should be more polished with a year under his belt. The Jayhawks have two other big men in Silvio De Sousa, who was ineligible last season, and former McDonald's All-American David McCormack, who averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

